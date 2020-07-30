1/1
Sandra Burr

Sandra Burr

Lansing - Sandra (Dunn, Turbin) Burr was born October 11, 1944 in Hemet, California to Allmon and Mamie (Edwards) Dunn and passed away on July 30, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. Sandra worked in the health benefits field for various Lansing companies. Sandra was of the Lutheran faith.

Sandra was predeceased by her parents; brother, Robert Dunn and sister, Betty McFarland.

She is survived by her husband, Vernon Burr; children, Robin (Jerry) Jupin, Scott Turbin and Lisa Rule; grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan) Heksem, Brian Jupin, Scottie Turbin and Arron Rule; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Gabriel, Grace and Axel Heksem and step-children, Scott (Terri) Burr, Geri (Robert) Campbell, Pixie (Tim) Mays and Lana Roberts.

Per Sandra's request, no service will be held and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing, MI.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.grlansing.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
