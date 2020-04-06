Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Center Eaton Cemetery
Eaton Township, MI
Charlotte - Passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 80. Sandy was born on March 3, 1940 in Lansing, MI the daughter of Harold and Olga Porter. She attended Sexton High School where she was a cheerleader and graduated class of 1957. Sandy worked as a secretary for several companies but most recently for the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge. She was very active at Hayes Green Beach Hospital where she volunteered for 13 years in the Pulmonary and Heart Rehab unit. Sandy was adventurous, outgoing and had a huge heart to help others. She loved spending time with her family especially camping, fishing and golfing with her best friend and husband of 36 years, Daryl.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Daryl Eldred; son, Kurt ((Linda) Surato; daughters, Vonda Johnson, Kristie (David) Buehler, Karole (Mark) Schutte; grandchildren, Brooke (Kyle) Stephenson, Noah Johnson, Dale (Stephanie) Arnold, Andrea Arnold,Kaleb Schutte; great grandchildren, Emma, Hailey, Astrid, Alistair; brothers, Hal (Betty) Porter, Chuck Porter; sisters, Thelma Hadden, Betty Porter and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Bradley Eldred; sister, Gwen Boyd; brother, Ronald Porter; brother-in-law, Don Hadden and sister-in-law, Sally Porter.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Center Eaton Cemetery in Eaton Township. Those who would like to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at noon while keeping a safe social distance. A private family service will be held on Thursday along with a private visitation on Wednesday at Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids Chapel. A public memorial service will be held at a later date, please following the funeral home website or call for service details. For those desiring memorial contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation. The family would like to extended a special thanks to the staff and caregivers from McLaren Home Hospice for their compassionate care over the past five months. www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
