Sandra Gray
Dimondale - Sandra Jeanne Gray, 78, of Dimondale, MI was born April 3, 1942 in Lansing, MI, passed away July 27, 2020, daughter to the late Melvin and Eleanor (Barry) Dick. Sandra was a former employee of Michigan State University; lifelong member and former secretary of Grand Ledge Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, especially taking cruises with her husband Gale, and was very devoted to family.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Gale Jr. of 57 years; son, Jeffrey Gray; daughter, Traci (Frank) Brune; 4 grandchildren: Allison, Andrew, Blake, and Bailey; 3 sisters: Carol (Del) Meister, Kathy (Wes) Priest, Sue (Steven) Cutter, and brother Allen (Brenda) Savage.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Grand Ledge Baptist Church, 1120 Willow Hwy, Grand Ledge, MI, with visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or Grand Ledge Baptist Church in memory of Sandra Gray. The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com