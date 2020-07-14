1/1
Sandra Hunter "Sandy" Wyatt
1945 - 2020
Sandra "Sandy" Hunter Wyatt

Delta Twp - Born June 19, 1945 in El Paso, TX, the daughter of the late Cecil and Virginia (Marvin) Hunter, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at age 75. Sandy graduated from MSU and was an educator for 38 years in the Grand Ledge Public School System. After her retirement she continued to stay close to her many colleagues and friends. She was a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. She enjoyed studying her genealogy, history and reading. She especially enjoyed spending time in the kitchen, teaching her granddaughter Lily how to bake.

Sandy is preceded in death by her husband Clarence "Clay" who passed on April 3, 2017. She is survived by her 2 sons: Matthew (Jennifer) and Mark (Sarah), her granddaughter, "Angel Baby" Lily Marie, her sister, Pamela (Rand) Ruggeberg and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00AM at Arenac Township Cemetery with Pastor Lori O'Dea officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 17, 2020, 1-4pm and 6-9pm at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw, Lansing, MI. Memorials may be made to Grand Ledge Education Foundation. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
