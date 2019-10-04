Services
Paradise Funeral Chapel - Lansing
1107 East Miller Road
Lansing, MI 48911
(517) 272-1035
Sandra Kindall-Knox Obituary
Sandra Kindall-Knox

Lansing - Sandra Faye Knox born August 9, 1956 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to the late Phillip and Catherine (Bethany) Kindall. She graduated from Everett High School. She worked as a cook for several restaurants, the Lansing School District and Legislative Service Bureau. On Monday September 23, 2019 Sandra passed away.

She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Catherine (David) Bates; sons, Jermaine (Teresa) Davis and Alvin Kindall; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Margarettia Tina Kindall and Shelia (Forrest) Morrow, Jacksonville, Arkansas; 3 brothers: Melvin Clark and Phillip Kindall both of Jonesboro, Arkansas and Jerry (Pamela) Kindall, Jacksonville, Arkansas; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Catherine Kindall; special father, Jesse "John Dee" Brown and sister, Ivy Lynn Sorrells.

Services are Friday, October 4, 2019; Family Hour 12:30 PM; Funeral 1:00 PM. All services held at I Believe Worship Center, 119 Astor Ave., Lansing, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
