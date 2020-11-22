1/1
Sandra Lee Doxsie Kirk

Sandra Lee Doxsie Kirk

La Quinta, CA - Sandra Lee Doxsie Kirk, 70, of La Quinta, California, died November 2, 2020 at home with family by her side after a brief illness of ALS. Born January 8, 1950 in Lansing, Michigan, she grew up in Grand Ledge Michigan, graduating from their high school in 1968. She resided in San Leandro, California for 37 years before relocating to the desert landscape she loved in La Quinta, California. Sandra was a kind and devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend.

Mrs. Kirk is survived by her husband of 47 years, John Wylie Kirk; by sisters Susann (Doxsie) Elliott of Lansing, Michigan; Mary (Richards) Linsley of Battle Creek, Michigan; Helen (Richards) Baird of Northville, Michigan; and brother Harry (Richards) Wurts of East Aurora, New York. She was predeceased by son Aaron E Kirk, brothers George Richards and Edward (Richards) Elsie and parents Wayne and Violet Doxsie.

Her ashes will be interred at a later date in the Fairgrove, Michigan family plot. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The ALS Association, 1275 K St NW #250, Washington, DC 20005 or to The Elmer L. and Elizabeth Mooney Kirk Endowment Fund, ProLiteracy Worldwide, 101 Wyoming St. Syracuse, NY 13204.




Published in Grand Ledge Independent on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 18, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Joina Norris
Friend
