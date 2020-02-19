|
Sandra Mae Costello
Eagle, formerly of The Villages, Florida - Age 69, passed away peacefully February 17, 2020. She was born May 24, 1950, in Lansing, to Robert A. and Lillian (Thompson) Woodcock. Sandra graduated from Eastern High School in 1968. She worked for Meijer for 11 years, retiring in 2004, moved to Florida for 13 years, and then returned to Michigan to be closer with her family. Sandra was incredibly passionate about her grandchildren. Her ability to spoil them will go unmatched. Sandra was an avid doll collector and coffeeholic, with an inability to function without at least 2 cups per day. She was preceded in death by her father Robert A. Woodcock. Sandra is survived by her beloved husband Frank "Ron" Costello of 47 years. She is also survived by her loving children Scott (Andrea), Neil (Cheryl), and Blake (Nicole) Costello, dear grandchildren Lexi (Bryce) Wickware, Alyssa, Kaylee, Ashton, Olivia, Isabella and Anna Costello, great-grandson Oliver Wickware, loving mother Lillian Woodcock, and sister Jan (Bill) Dumas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Celebration of Sandra's life will be held at a later time.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020