|
|
Sandra Posey
Lansing formerly of Williamston - Sandra Lee Posey (Casey) passed away February 16, 2020 at the age of 77. Sandy was born October 7, 1942 in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late Glenn and Dorothy (Tobias) Casey. She graduated from Williamston High School Class of 1960. Sandy was a wonderful, hardworking single mother of 4. She was a large impact on her grandchildren. She retired from Michigan State University Housing Department. She enjoyed reading, going to the movies and gardening. She loved animals and adopted several rescue dogs over the years. She was a dedicated Detroit Tiger Baseball fan. She is preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Nicole (Nikki) Stubbert and her oldest Granddaughter, Melanie Posey. She is survived by her children, Jeff Posey of Grand Ledge, Lisa Ellis and Lori Radford both of Inverness Florida; grandchildren, McKenna Stubbert, Kyle Ellis and Tyler Radford; great grandchildren, Lily, Eli, Maci, Mayson and one on the way; sisters, Kathleen (Jim) Krebill of Grand Rapids, MI. and Colleen Casey and Barb Ripper of Mason, MI.A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020