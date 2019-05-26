Services
Sandra R. Kaczanowcke


Eaton Rapids - Passed away May 16, 2019 at the age of 68. Sandra was born in Cortland, New York on December 22, 1950, the daughter of Russell and Eunice (LeFlesh) Cook. She was a devoted MSU basketball fan, loved her family dearly and her grandchildren meant the world to her.

Sandra is survived by her mother, Eunice Cook; husband of 44 years, William Kaczanowcke; children, Christina (Jerry) Noyes of Eaton Rapids and Joseph (Becky) Kaczanowcke of Okemos; grandchildren, Caylee and Robert Noyes, Leah and Calvin Kaczanowcke; sister, Linda (Earl) Robinson of NY. She was preceded in death by her father, Russell.

A Celebration of Life was held 11:00 am Monday May 20, 2019 at the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel, Eaton Rapids with Fr. Dwight Ezop officiating. Visitation will be Sunday May 19, 2019 from 5-7 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the , or the Capital Area Humane Society. Online condolences may be placed at www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019
