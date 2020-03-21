|
Sandra Sue Taylor
Dimondale - Passed away March 20, 2020 at the age of 75. Sandra was born in Lansing on March 31, 1944 the daughter of Leon and Ruth (Bowden) Fitzgerald. She worked at King Street School, Northwestern School and at Lockwood Elementary School before retiring in 2000 after 29 years. Sandra enjoyed gardening, sewing and camping. She loved her time spent with her family and the memories made with her grandchildren.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Donald; daughter, Leigh Ann (Henry) Lambracht of Dimondale; grandchildren, Nicholas Maksymowski of Eaton Rapids and Sara Maksymowski of Dimondale; sister, Marjorie Homer of IL; brother-in-law, David Ueberroth of Traverse City; sister-in-law, Sharon Fitzgerald of Battle Creek and son-in-law, John Maksymowski. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leon Fitzgerald and sister, Irene Ueberroth.
Funeral services were held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel, 518 S. Main St., Eaton Rapids with Pastor Tom Evans officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Eaton Community Palliative Care. Online condolences may be placed at,
www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 29, 2020