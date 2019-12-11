|
|
Sanjuana Mendez Infante
Lansing - Born January 27, 1931 passed away December 10, 2019 at the Holt Senior Care facility in Holt Michigan. She was called to her glory at 6:15 am while in hospice care at the age of 88. She is survived by her husband for 69 years, Miguel Diaz Infante, daughters and son-in-laws Beatrice Ruiz, deceased Graciela (Manual) Estrada, Mary Stella (Frank)Lud, Mary Jane (Ernesto) Aldaco, Rose Mary (Steven) DuMont, and only son Michael Junior Infante. Grand children Ben, John, Danna Ruiz, Jose and Cristina Estrada, Randy Medina, Rose Marie Sabrosky, Anthony Aldaco, Alejandro Michael Infante and Isabel Conception Gladdis. and 15 great grand children. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Cristo Rey Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Vincent Richardson as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will take place Thursday from 2:00-4:00 PM & 6:00-8:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel where the Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue Friday at the church beginning at 9:30 AM.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019