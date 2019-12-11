Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
For more information about
Sanjuana Infante
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Cristo Rey Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Cristo Rey Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sanjuana Infante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sanjuana Mendez Infante

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sanjuana Mendez Infante Obituary
Sanjuana Mendez Infante

Lansing - Born January 27, 1931 passed away December 10, 2019 at the Holt Senior Care facility in Holt Michigan. She was called to her glory at 6:15 am while in hospice care at the age of 88. She is survived by her husband for 69 years, Miguel Diaz Infante, daughters and son-in-laws Beatrice Ruiz, deceased Graciela (Manual) Estrada, Mary Stella (Frank)Lud, Mary Jane (Ernesto) Aldaco, Rose Mary (Steven) DuMont, and only son Michael Junior Infante. Grand children Ben, John, Danna Ruiz, Jose and Cristina Estrada, Randy Medina, Rose Marie Sabrosky, Anthony Aldaco, Alejandro Michael Infante and Isabel Conception Gladdis. and 15 great grand children. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Cristo Rey Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Vincent Richardson as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will take place Thursday from 2:00-4:00 PM & 6:00-8:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel where the Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue Friday at the church beginning at 9:30 AM.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sanjuana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -