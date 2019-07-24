Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
Dimondale, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Santiago Vasquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Santiago "Jim" Vasquez


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Santiago "Jim" Vasquez Obituary
Santiago "Jim" Vasquez

Haslett - Born April 10, 1946, in Stockbridge, MI, son of the late Bruno and Fernanda Vasquez passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at age 73.

Santiago was a wonderful husband, a good father, and a friend to all. He leaves behind his loving wife of 24 years, Carol Vasquez; 4 children, Dave, Christina, Greg, and Andrew; 8 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Antonio and Martin; 4 sisters, Fillomena, Gloria, Minerva, and Yolanda along with a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Santiago was preceded in death by 4 siblings, Jose, Benita, Bruno, and Maria.

He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.

The family will receive friends at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 12-1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Dimondale at 1:30 p.m. A luncheon will follow interment at Life Christian Church, Lansing.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Santiago, may be made to his family c/o his wife Carol. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now