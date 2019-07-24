|
Santiago "Jim" Vasquez
Haslett - Born April 10, 1946, in Stockbridge, MI, son of the late Bruno and Fernanda Vasquez passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at age 73.
Santiago was a wonderful husband, a good father, and a friend to all. He leaves behind his loving wife of 24 years, Carol Vasquez; 4 children, Dave, Christina, Greg, and Andrew; 8 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Antonio and Martin; 4 sisters, Fillomena, Gloria, Minerva, and Yolanda along with a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Santiago was preceded in death by 4 siblings, Jose, Benita, Bruno, and Maria.
He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
The family will receive friends at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 12-1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Dimondale at 1:30 p.m. A luncheon will follow interment at Life Christian Church, Lansing.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Santiago, may be made to his family c/o his wife Carol. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 24, 2019