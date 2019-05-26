Services
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 947-6347
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
Traverse City, MI
East Lansing - Sara "Sally" Eick, formerly of East Lansing and Traverse City, died May 19, 2019 in Austin, TX. Visitation will take place from 6-8 pm. Monday, June 10 at the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, Traverse City. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the Lansing State Journal.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019
