Sara "Sally" Eick
East Lansing - Sara "Sally" Eick, formerly of East Lansing and Traverse City, died May 19, 2019 in Austin, TX. Visitation will take place from 6-8 pm. Monday, June 10 at the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, Traverse City. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the Lansing State Journal.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019