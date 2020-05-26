Sarah "Sally" Jane Barry
Delta Township - Born February 10, 1930 in Schuyler, NE, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. Sally was a strong lady but succumbed to a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Sally was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church, Altar Society, Madonna Circle and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. She and her husband Glenn enjoyed wintering in New Port Richey and were active in the Baraga Association there.
Surviving are her husband Glenn of 67 years, 2 children: Marilyn (Bill) Richards and Tim (Lori) Barry, daughter in law Elizabeth Barry, 8 grandchildren: Josh (Joy) Richards, Emily (Jeff) Parker, Albert (Morgan) Perez, Alyssa (Alex) Garcia, Mark Jr (Genn) Barry, Andrea Barry, Kevin (fiancé Almi Sonea) Barry and Emma Barry, 16 great grandchildren, 3 siblings: Margaret Reinecke, Elizabeth Svoboda and Francis (Mary) Svoboda, a sister in law Jeanie (Alan) Mebane and many loving nieces and nephews. Sally is preceded in death by her 2 sons: Kevin in 1974 and Mark in 2006, a sister Mary Alice Rea and 2 brother in laws: Frank Rea and John Reinecke
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Klein as celebrant. Attendance will be limited to 250 people and a Face Mask must be worn.
Memorials can be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church or School. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Delta Township - Born February 10, 1930 in Schuyler, NE, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. Sally was a strong lady but succumbed to a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Sally was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church, Altar Society, Madonna Circle and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. She and her husband Glenn enjoyed wintering in New Port Richey and were active in the Baraga Association there.
Surviving are her husband Glenn of 67 years, 2 children: Marilyn (Bill) Richards and Tim (Lori) Barry, daughter in law Elizabeth Barry, 8 grandchildren: Josh (Joy) Richards, Emily (Jeff) Parker, Albert (Morgan) Perez, Alyssa (Alex) Garcia, Mark Jr (Genn) Barry, Andrea Barry, Kevin (fiancé Almi Sonea) Barry and Emma Barry, 16 great grandchildren, 3 siblings: Margaret Reinecke, Elizabeth Svoboda and Francis (Mary) Svoboda, a sister in law Jeanie (Alan) Mebane and many loving nieces and nephews. Sally is preceded in death by her 2 sons: Kevin in 1974 and Mark in 2006, a sister Mary Alice Rea and 2 brother in laws: Frank Rea and John Reinecke
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Klein as celebrant. Attendance will be limited to 250 people and a Face Mask must be worn.
Memorials can be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church or School. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 26 to May 31, 2020.