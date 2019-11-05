|
Sarah Salow Henderson
Stockbridge, MI - Sarahann Salow Henderson, passed away on November 3, 2019 in Jackson, MI. She was born on May 14, 1965 in Jackson, MI the daughter of Gerald and Janice (Yeoman) Salow. She married Ryan D. Henderson in Las Vegas, NV on March 27, 2003, and he survives. Also surviving are two sons, Antonio Charles Henderson and Shannon Douglas Henderson; siblings: Patrick (Karen) Salow of Stockbridge, Christopher (Heidi) Salow of Stockbridge, Paul (Kathryn) Salow of Ypsilanti, Thomas (Sherice) Salow of Leslie, and Amanda (Edmund) Partin of Stockbridge; also many nieces, nephews, and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Michael Salow and Timothy Salow, and an infant sister, Cynthia Salow. Sarah had been part of the Stockbridge community all of her life. An innate part of her loving personality was that of helping others. She graduated from Spring Arbor University with a degree in Criminal Justice and served in law enforcement for Meridian Township. She was a member of Crossroads Community Church where she was an active volunteer and a member of the ministry board. She was also active in the Stockbridge Schools as a youth liaison, as well as the Athletic Boosters. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Crossroads Community Church, 950 S. Clinton St., Stockbridge. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage Elementary School, 222 Western Ave., Stockbridge. Memorial contributions may be made to Stockbridge Community Schools or Crossroads Community Church.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019