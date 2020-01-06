|
Scott A. Whiting
Born 8/15/59 passed away courageously from brain cancer on 12/31/19. Scott is survived by his wife, Pat, children, Sarah (Jeff) Crafard, Thomas Whiting and Rodney Whiting; grandchildren, Olivia, Jaxson, and Rylie Crafard and Kenny Whiting; his father, Dick (Lou) Whiting, and sisters, Lisa Joseph and Stacey (Gregg) Stickels. He was predeceased by his mother, Sandy Allen. Scott always had a sense of humor right up to the end of his life here on earth. He is free of his demons and now is with God and eternal peace. Thank you to all of the wonderful staff at Sparrow Hospice House who cared for Scott. There are no services at this time. If you are so inclined, please give in Scott's memory to Sparrow Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, 1210 W. Saginaw Street, Lansing, MI 48915.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020