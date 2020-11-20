1/1
Scott Douglas Foster
1965 - 2020
Scott Douglas Foster

Lansing - Scott Douglas Foster passed away November 18, 2020 at the age of 55. He was born November 11, 1965. He was a lifelong resident of Lansing. Scott loved animals, music, and playing his guitars.

Surviving are his parents, Al and Linda Guthrie; several half brothers and sisters; great-aunt, Dorothy Parish; aunt, Mary (Jon) Briggs; uncles, Harold (Sherry) Foster; bonus brothers, Paul (Tammy) Guthrie and Mike DeForest; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sets of grandparents; father, Bob Foster; two uncles.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Tiffany Funeral Home, with visitation from noon until the time of service.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
NOV
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
