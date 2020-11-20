Scott Douglas Foster



Lansing - Scott Douglas Foster passed away November 18, 2020 at the age of 55. He was born November 11, 1965. He was a lifelong resident of Lansing. Scott loved animals, music, and playing his guitars.



Surviving are his parents, Al and Linda Guthrie; several half brothers and sisters; great-aunt, Dorothy Parish; aunt, Mary (Jon) Briggs; uncles, Harold (Sherry) Foster; bonus brothers, Paul (Tammy) Guthrie and Mike DeForest; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sets of grandparents; father, Bob Foster; two uncles.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Tiffany Funeral Home, with visitation from noon until the time of service.









