Services
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Horrocks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Horrocks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Horrocks Obituary
Scott Horrocks

Grand Ledge - Scott William Horrocks of Grand Ledge passed away peacefully January 18, 2020. Scott was born February 1, 1950 in Ionia, Michigan to Jerald and Patricia (Reimer) Horrocks. Scott graduated from Grand Ledge High Scholl Class of 1969 and attended the Robert J. Flaherty School of Cinema and Mark Hopkins College for 1 year each. He went on to work as a Brick Mason who was sought after for the professionalism and detail in his work. As a young man, Scott was a talented athlete who could play any position in baseball and was almost always brought in as a closer. Scott enjoyed to fish and loved to golf. He was a Golf Pro at Centennial Acres Golf Course. Scott was a great story teller and always brought an element of humor in a way only he could do. He is survived by his children, Brandon (Alison) and Abby (Joseph) Kenney; grandchildren, Jack, Jane, Emily, Easton and Everett; brothers, Kim (Ana) and Kirk (Kay) Horrocks; niece, Autumn (Ryan) Horrocks-Trierweiler and nephew, Adam (Mallory) Horrocks. He was preceded in death by his dad, Jerald. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, 2-4:00 p.m. at Bridge and Main, 219 Bridge Street, Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Scott's memory may be given to Lansing Central AA. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -