Scott Jay Warner
Orlando, FL - Dr. Scott Jay Warner, son of William Jay. Warner 64, of Orlando, Florida passed away this Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was born on November 15, 1954 in Lansing, Michigan and graduated from Michigan State College of Osteopathic Medicine and later from the University of Florida School of Law. He served his country as a Lt. Cmdr. from 1982-1987 and spent his life in service of others as a beloved physician and teacher in the Orlando community. A devoted father, son and brother, he will be sorely missed by his loving wife, Dinah M. Warner, children, Lindsey, Sarah, Jamie and predeceased son, Mark Warner, mother, Shirley A. Warner and brother, Mark W. Warner.
For Memorial service information please visit http://www.acommu nityfuneralhome.com/
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019