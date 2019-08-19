Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
For more information about
Scott Coppens
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Coppens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Patrick Coppens


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Patrick Coppens Obituary
Scott Patrick Coppens

Lansing - Age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Scott was born April 5, 1962 in Saginaw, MI the son of Douglas and Barbara (Frey) Coppens. A Lansing resident most of his life, Scott was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church. A loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend will be dearly missed by all. He is survived by his loving son, David (Allisyn Smith) Coppens; father, Douglas (Alice) Coppens; mother, Barbara (William) Hall; sisters, Sheryl (Kevin) and Denise (Dennis); brother, Dean and niece, Heather. Celebration of the Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 10:30 AM at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Klein as celebrant. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, August 19, 2019, from 5-8 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Delta Chapel and then once again one hour prior to the service at church. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now