|
|
Scott Patrick Coppens
Lansing - Age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Scott was born April 5, 1962 in Saginaw, MI the son of Douglas and Barbara (Frey) Coppens. A Lansing resident most of his life, Scott was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church. A loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend will be dearly missed by all. He is survived by his loving son, David (Allisyn Smith) Coppens; father, Douglas (Alice) Coppens; mother, Barbara (William) Hall; sisters, Sheryl (Kevin) and Denise (Dennis); brother, Dean and niece, Heather. Celebration of the Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 10:30 AM at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Klein as celebrant. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, August 19, 2019, from 5-8 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Delta Chapel and then once again one hour prior to the service at church. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 19, 2019