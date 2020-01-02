|
Scott Rosenfeld
DeWitt - Scott L. Rosenfeld of Dewitt/Okemos passed away on December 30, 2019 at age 55, surrounded by loved ones in his home in Dewitt. He is predeceased by his father, Stephen Rosenfeld, and his daughter, Sara Hertafeld. He is survived by his wife, Karrie Knickerbocker; his mother, Elise Rosenfeld; his brother, David (and wife Viva) Rosenfeld; his children, Rhys (and wife Siena), Evan, Sydney, Kalina, Jack, and Zara Hertafeld and their mother Nancy Herta; his step-children, Taylor Knickerbocker, Ty and Zoe Bosanic; and his nephews and niece, Mike Dominguez, Seasson and Aria Rosenfeld; with all of whom he shared a special bond. Scott's loved ones describe him as a gentle peacemaker who was remarkably thoughtful and full of love, as well as a fun-loving 'goofball' who never took himself too seriously and loved to make others laugh. He had a deep passion for photography, particularly scenic landscapes and portraits of people and animals. He also loved nature, hiking, hockey, and music. Scott had a true gift for working with children and teens, which led him to pursue a career as a pediatrician in the McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital where he practiced for over a decade. His passion for the youth of his community also drove him to take on a role as facilitator for the high school youth group at his church, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lansing, which he greatly cherished, and to photograph beloved senior portraits for countless students. What he cherished most of all was caring for and spending time with his family. Although Scott's time was sadly cut short by his illness, he made the most of it by immersing himself deeply in his passions and hobbies, always seeing the best in the people around him, and being completely, authentically himself at all times. His memory will live on through his beautiful photographs and in the hearts of the many lives he touched. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 2 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lansing (5509 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI 48911). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the .
