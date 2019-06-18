Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
(517) 676-2447
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Holt United Methodist Church
2321 N. Aurelius Rd.
Holt, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Holt United Methodist Church
2321 N. Aurelius Rd.
Holt, MI
Sharlean J. Massman Obituary
Sharlean J. Massman

Mason - Born November 29, 1933 in Lansing, Michigan to Ralph and Alta (Krouse) Parker, passed away on June 15, 2019, at the age of 85.

Sharlean was an active and devoted member of the Holt United Methodist Church as well as a member of the Mason Historical Society. She volunteered at Sparrow Hospital and was an avid supporter of at risk youth for Mason Public Schools. Sharlean was very caring and generous to friends, family and her community.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband, Roger Massman; daughters, Leesa Massman, Shalimar (Robert) Maynard; grandchildren, Nathan (Merrick) Morehouse, Melissa (Matt) Stuard; great-grandchildren, Morgan Stuard, Madison Stuard, Parker Morehouse; aunt, Florence Kendall; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Holt United Methodist Church, 2321 N. Aurelius Rd., Holt, MI 48842. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 621 S. Jefferson St., Mason, MI 48854 and one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McLaren Homecare and Hospice, 2815 S Pennsylvania Ave. Ste. 4, Lansing, MI 48910. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.grbdmason.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 18, 2019
