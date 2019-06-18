Sharlean J. Massman



Mason - Born November 29, 1933 in Lansing, Michigan to Ralph and Alta (Krouse) Parker, passed away on June 15, 2019, at the age of 85.



Sharlean was an active and devoted member of the Holt United Methodist Church as well as a member of the Mason Historical Society. She volunteered at Sparrow Hospital and was an avid supporter of at risk youth for Mason Public Schools. Sharlean was very caring and generous to friends, family and her community.



Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband, Roger Massman; daughters, Leesa Massman, Shalimar (Robert) Maynard; grandchildren, Nathan (Merrick) Morehouse, Melissa (Matt) Stuard; great-grandchildren, Morgan Stuard, Madison Stuard, Parker Morehouse; aunt, Florence Kendall; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Holt United Methodist Church, 2321 N. Aurelius Rd., Holt, MI 48842. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 621 S. Jefferson St., Mason, MI 48854 and one hour prior to the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McLaren Homecare and Hospice, 2815 S Pennsylvania Ave. Ste. 4, Lansing, MI 48910. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.grbdmason.com.