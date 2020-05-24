Sharlon Peters
Lansing - Sharlon K Peters, 76, born May 28, 1943 in Fowlerville, MI, went to be with her Lord on May 15, 2020. Sharlon was a graduate of Webberville High School and retired from Michigan Millers after 44 years of service in November 2009. Shar greatly enjoyed attending dance competitions, snowmobiling with her brothers; was an avid reader, and loved her cats, rescuing and adopting several in her lifetime. Shar was the kindest soul who never met a stranger, but made a new friend everywhere she went. She loved giving and spreading her love with all. She adored all of her family, her mother, Velna Hoag, brothers Don (Ruth) Hoag, Ron (Connie) Hoag, sisters Carol Hawley and Mary (Harry) Fields; also many beloved nieces and nephews. Shar doted on her daughter, Nancy, worshiped her granddaughter Kaylynn and tolerated her favorite son-in-law Keith King. She was preceded in death by her father Lafayette Hoag and niece Lisa Borchard.

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to postpone services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sharlon Peters may be made to the Lisa (Hoag) Borchard Scholarship Fund, 1138 Riverview Court, Williamston, MI 48895 or the Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 W. Grand River, Lansing, MI 48906. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal on May 24, 2020.
