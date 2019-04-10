|
Sharon Ann Straubel
Lansing - Sharon Ann Straubel, age 76, passed away on April 1, 2019 at her home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on March 7, 1943 in Plymouth, Michigan to John W. Straubel and Beatrice (Banktson) Straubel. She spent her youth in Grand Rapids and Frankfort, Michigan. She graduated from Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan. When she retired from Meijer (after 25+ years) she spent many summer days at the family property on M-22. She loved up north Michigan. Also in her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the Riverwalk Theater in Lansing, MI where she worked off stage coordinating sets and wardrobes. While volunteering at the theater she met a wonderful man, Leroy Cupp, who has been at her side before, during, and after her cancer diagnosis. She was also active in her church, St. Michael's in Grand Ledge, and was a proud catholic.
Sharon's gift of chatting allowed her to connect with many people and a you could not have a short conversation with her. She loved to tell you about her family, the theater, the church, and anything else that was going on. She adorned her home with butterflies and collected them any chance she got.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father and mother and is survived by her two sons, Brent (Cheryl) Hamelink and Robb (Beth) Straubel, her brother John "Doc" Straubel, her twin sisters, Barbara Farrey and Bonnie Kurnat, her brothers, Lee and Timothy Hopkins, and her sister Marilee Lamadrid. She has four grandchildren, Alec (Devon) and Danielle Hamelink, and Charlie and Stella Straubel, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral mass will be held at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church at 345 Edwards St. Grand Ledge, Michigan on Thursday, April 13th, at 11:00am with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Riverwalk Theater.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 10, 2019