Sharon Faye (Bartz) Polihonki
Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the age of 81. Sharon was born on March 7, 1939 in Lansing, MI to the late Alfred and Violet (Perkins) Bartz. She graduated from Lansing Eastern High School where she met and in 1958 married the love of her life Raymond. They spent 55 wonderful years married together in Lansing and 25 years of wonderful winters in Gulf Shores, AL. Sharon's greatest passion in her life was her family. She was always calling to check-in with her family and friends and loved the MSU Spartan basketball and football teams. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ray (2014); 2 brothers, Bob (June) and Jimmy Bartz; sister, Carol Grieb, and brothers-in-law, Ev Townsend and Duane Fillwock. She is survived by her two sons, Dan (Dawn) and Bryan (Dana) Polihonki; grandchildren, April, Zach (Nicole), and Levi (Sharon) Polihonki; great-grandchildren, Emma, Jolie, Charles, Lily, Kaden, Ashlynn, Carter, Emery, and Greyson; siblings, Kent (Mary) Bartz and Jeanette Townsend; in-laws, Kitty Fillwock and Jim Grieb, along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be a memorial service planned and announced when we can safely gather.
in memory of Sharon.