Sharon King
Charlotte - Sharon Lee King, 79 of Charlotte MI passed away March 24, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born January 20, 1941 in Charlotte MI, daughter of Eldeen and Norma (Bodell) Jones. She graduated from Charlotte High School in 1959. Shortly after high school, she met and married her husband of 52 years, Jack King.
After working as a bank teller at Eaton Federal for some time, she happily moved on to her true calling - mother. After the children were grown, she returned to work as a tax preparer, most recently at H&R Block. She was also a lifetime farmer.
Sharon loved being a mom, often serving as chaperone for school field trips. She attended EVERY school sporting event her children participated in through the years. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, who could always bring out her beautiful smile. She loved fishing and hunting - and even bagged an elk!
After Jack retired, they started an antique business together, and would often spend their time at auction sales. They also wintered in Ruskin Florida, where she loved fishing, and hunting for treasures at garage sales.
She is survived by her 3 children: Darrin (Amee) King of Grand Ledge, Beth (Eric) Pulver of Dimondale, Jeff (Heather) King of Livonia; 5 grandchildren: Kyle King, Evan King, Danny Small, Rachel (Small) Reed, and Addie King, and 5 great-grandchildren, as well as a sister, Beverly Wells of California. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brother Darwyn Jones.
Due to the current mandate on public gatherings a memorial service will be scheduled once the current restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Lansing Stoneleigh Residence, 3411 Stoneleigh Dr, Lansing MI, 48910, the hospice facility where Sharon spent her last 5 months.
To view Sharon's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.burkhead-greenfuneralhome.com.
The family is being served by the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020