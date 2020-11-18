1/1
Sharon Lee Neuner
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Lee Neuner

Haslett - Age 71, passed away on November 12, 2020 due to the Coronavirus. Sharon was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 11, 1949 to her late parents, Clarence and Wanda Trott. She was preceded in death by siblings Tom and Sandra.

Sharon was a graduate of Warren High School and Spring Arbor University, earning a bachelor's degree in human resource management, while also working and parenting. She spent 35 years of her career working in the Personnel Department of the Lansing Board of Water and Light, where she was deeply involved in labor negotiations with the utility's collective bargaining units. At the BWL she also organized community appreciation and employee recognition events. She retired as a Human Resources Manager in 2013.

Her love of humanity and caring nature led her to volunteer with numerous Lansing nonprofit organizations, including Special Olympics, Advent House Ministries, Gateway Community Services, Haven House, and Pioneer Civitan of Lansing, where she served as President.

Sharon was also deeply involved in the Lansing quilting community. She sewed quilts for disabled veterans, severely ill infants, others in need, as well as for family and friends. She cherished her friendships from memberships in such organizations as the Bath Community Quilt Guild, the Capitol City Quilt Guild, to name a few.

She also enjoyed sailing, boating and annual vacations to Mackinac and Sanibel Islands.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dennis; brother, Michael; daughter, Beverly Mason (Johanna Schoen) and grandchildren Haley, Madison, and Jackson; daughter, Rory (Kyle Frisina); and daughter, Renee (Ellen Landrum) and grandchildren Sophie, Rose, and Wilder. She also cherished her relationships with her nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please direct gifts to the Bath United Methodist Church and/or Haven House of East Lansing. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Estes-Leadley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 17, 2020
Sharon I still can’t wrap my mind around the fact your gone. I feel having a friend like you was to have a friend forever. One of the most gentle and kind persons I knew. I will miss you tons. So thankful our life’s crossed paths. Praying for her family.
Sandra Guild
Friend
November 16, 2020
I will miss this beautiful, gentle soul. Sharon's life was an inspiration! She showed kindness to many and touched many hearts. Rest in Heaven good and faithful servant.
Barbara Bellinger
November 15, 2020
Its very sad to hear of the unexpected news of Sharon's passing. I remember Sharon as a warm person and a wonderful host. So enjoyed visiting Dennis and Sharon years ago, and keeping up with Rory and Renee in their pursuits in education and sport. My condolences and prayers go out to the family for their loss.
Greg Boyd
Friend
November 14, 2020
I read the startling news about Sharon last night. I was shocked to hear this. I worked with Sharon for many many years at BWL and have many memories. I am so sorry we've lost another soul in our BWL family and my deep heart-felt sympathies go out to her family and friends.
kay mckinnon
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved