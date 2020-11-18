Sharon Lee Neuner
Haslett - Age 71, passed away on November 12, 2020 due to the Coronavirus. Sharon was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 11, 1949 to her late parents, Clarence and Wanda Trott. She was preceded in death by siblings Tom and Sandra.
Sharon was a graduate of Warren High School and Spring Arbor University, earning a bachelor's degree in human resource management, while also working and parenting. She spent 35 years of her career working in the Personnel Department of the Lansing Board of Water and Light, where she was deeply involved in labor negotiations with the utility's collective bargaining units. At the BWL she also organized community appreciation and employee recognition events. She retired as a Human Resources Manager in 2013.
Her love of humanity and caring nature led her to volunteer with numerous Lansing nonprofit organizations, including Special Olympics
, Advent House Ministries, Gateway Community Services, Haven House, and Pioneer Civitan of Lansing, where she served as President.
Sharon was also deeply involved in the Lansing quilting community. She sewed quilts for disabled veterans, severely ill infants, others in need, as well as for family and friends. She cherished her friendships from memberships in such organizations as the Bath Community Quilt Guild, the Capitol City Quilt Guild, to name a few.
She also enjoyed sailing, boating and annual vacations to Mackinac and Sanibel Islands.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dennis; brother, Michael; daughter, Beverly Mason (Johanna Schoen) and grandchildren Haley, Madison, and Jackson; daughter, Rory (Kyle Frisina); and daughter, Renee (Ellen Landrum) and grandchildren Sophie, Rose, and Wilder. She also cherished her relationships with her nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please direct gifts to the Bath United Methodist Church and/or Haven House of East Lansing. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com