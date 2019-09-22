|
Sharon Newsome
Eaton Rapids - Passed away September 14, 2019 at the age of 72. She was born in Martin, KY, May 24, 1947, the daughter of Henry and Dollie (Boggs) Mollette. Sharon was a graduate of McDowell High School in Kentucky and loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons, Phil (Kristina) Newsome of Eaton Rapids, Gregory (Carrie) Newsome of Gaston, IN; grandchildren, Tyler (Mackenzie) Newsome, Dylan Newsome of Eaton Rapids, Jacob, Kyann, and Keegan Newsome of Gaston, IN; great grandchildren, Maddilynn and Arley Newsome; siblings, Bob (Cindy) Mollette of Milford, IN, Van (Joan Love) Mollette of Mason, MI, Joe (Annette) Mollette of Jackson, MI, Tim (Samantha) Mollette of Blaine, KY, Ontonette "Sissy" (Dee Mollette) Smith of Ashland, KY, Tonda Mollette of Blaine, KY. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; step mother, Phyllis Mollette; sister, Etta Howell. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 pm on Saturday October 12, 2019 at the Union Street Center, 501 Union St. Eaton Rapids. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Breslin Cancer Center in Sharon's memory. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. Please visit our website to place online condolences or to sign the guest book, www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 22, 2019