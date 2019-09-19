|
Sharon Todter
Grand Ledge - Sharon Ann Todter a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend passed away September 18, 2019. Sharon was born in Carson City, Michigan to Kenneth and Janet (Knoop) Simon on January 7, 1963. She graduated from Fowler High School Class of 1981 and worked as a Departmental Technician for the State of Michigan retiring in January of 2018. She was a faithful member of St. Michael Parish and loved and looked forward to spending time with her family and cherished her role as a wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of over twenty-nine years, Noel; daughters, Erika (Dylan) Todter Zwier and Rachel Todter; mother, Janet Simon; siblings, Judy (Dave) Schulte, Denise (Bill) Buckley, Darlene (Tim) Miller, Cheryl (Brian) Veltman, Jennifer (Brett) Stump, Bob (Jill), Dan (Beth), Steve, Mark, Don (Julie), Glenn (Sarah) and Gary (Heather) Simon along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dad, Kenneth and sister, Joyce Simon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Grand Ledge by Father James Eisele. Rite of Committal will follow at N. Eagle Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge with a Scripture Service at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at the church from 10-11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Michael Parish School. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 19, 2019