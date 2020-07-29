Sharon Walimaki
Holt - Born May 26, 1950, in Lansing, Sharon passed away July 28, 2020, with her family at her side. She graduated from Sexton High School in 1969, and married Mike Walimaki, August 29, 1970. Sharon's favorite pastime was visiting casinos, especially when camping or traveling the country.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lillian (Hartford) Zuke. Surviving are: husband, Mike; daughters, Michelle Walimaki and Stephanie (Ben) DeWitt; grandchildren, Dylan, Kylie, Brian and Elijah; brothers, Lee (Debbie) Zuke and Roger (Phyllis) Zuke; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Sharon Hutchinson.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Deepdale Memorial Gardens. Her family will receive friends at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel from 6-8 p.m. Friday, and from 10-12 Saturday. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com
