Sharon Walimaki
1950 - 2020
Sharon Walimaki

Holt - Born May 26, 1950, in Lansing, Sharon passed away July 28, 2020, with her family at her side. She graduated from Sexton High School in 1969, and married Mike Walimaki, August 29, 1970. Sharon's favorite pastime was visiting casinos, especially when camping or traveling the country.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lillian (Hartford) Zuke. Surviving are: husband, Mike; daughters, Michelle Walimaki and Stephanie (Ben) DeWitt; grandchildren, Dylan, Kylie, Brian and Elijah; brothers, Lee (Debbie) Zuke and Roger (Phyllis) Zuke; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Sharon Hutchinson.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Deepdale Memorial Gardens. Her family will receive friends at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel from 6-8 p.m. Friday, and from 10-12 Saturday. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
AUG
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Deepdale Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Memories & Condolences
