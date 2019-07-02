Services
Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home - Carson City
816 E. Main St.
Carson City, MI 48811
989-584-3504
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Ridge Cemetery
Vickeryville, MI
Sharron L. Hohenstein


1941 - 2019
Sharron L. Hohenstein Obituary
Sharron L. Hohenstein

Lansing - Age 78, of Lansing, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Brookdale Alzheimer's and Dementia care in Lansing.

Sharron was born January 19, 1941 in Lansing the daughter of Arthur and Alice (Joseph) Federeau. She married Ronald Hohenstein on March 15, 1986. Sharron worked as a secretary for the Board of Water and Light in Lansing.

She is survived by daughters Debbie Brown (Joseph Brown), Janice (Kevin) Floria, 4 grandchildren Jonathan Brown, Samantha Willett, Brenden Sullivan, Riley Sullivan, 3 great grandchildren Keagan Brown, Layla Willett, Mack Willett, sisters Donna Gruhn, Jaynie Johns and many specials friends, nieces and nephews.

Sharron was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Charles Federeau.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 am at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Vickeryville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice of Lansing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City. To view Sharron's full obituary please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 2, 2019
