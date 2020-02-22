Resources
Sharryn Schofield

Sharryn Schofield Obituary
Sharryn Schofield

Haslett - Sharryn Lee Schofield went home to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020, with her loved ones at her bedside. The skilled and compassionate hospice nurses kept her comfortable during her final hours.

Those that knew Sharryn, were graced by her kindness and contagious laughter. Her passion could be seen in her lovely flower gardens & her love of animals, both great and small.

Sharryn was preceded in death by: her father, Dr. Keith Anderson, and brother, Scott Anderson.

Sharryn is survived by: son, Timothy Schofield; daughter, Tracy (Troy) Caswell; 3 grandchildren, Ethan Schofield, Cole Caswell and Kaylee Caswell; her mother, Audrey Anderson; sister, Karen (Jim) Sheperd; and brother, Craig Anderson.

Memorial services for Sharryn will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Greenville, MI later this Spring.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
