Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis Chapel
Shawnee Susan Hucko


1956 - 2020
Shawnee Susan Hucko Obituary
Shawnee Susan Hucko

Ashley - Shawnee Susan Hucko, age 63, of Ashley, MI, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI.

Due to the current health concerns, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will take place at a later date.

Shawnee was born in Lansing, MI on May 29, 1956, the daughter of Frank and Irene (Strachota) Mach. She graduated from Fulton High School with the class of 1974. Shawnee was home health caregiver and attended East Washington United Brethren Church in Ashley.

Shawnee is survived by her ex-husband John Hucko, 5 siblings: Tenna (George) Sutfin, Gloria (Donald) Frayer, Elaine (Roy) Spiker, Charles Baldwin, and Katherine Atkins; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and 2 brothers: James Silverman, and Anthony "Tony" Baldwin.

Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020
