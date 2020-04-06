|
Shawnee Susan Hucko
Ashley - Shawnee Susan Hucko, age 63, of Ashley, MI, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI.
Due to the current health concerns, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will take place at a later date.
Shawnee was born in Lansing, MI on May 29, 1956, the daughter of Frank and Irene (Strachota) Mach. She graduated from Fulton High School with the class of 1974. Shawnee was home health caregiver and attended East Washington United Brethren Church in Ashley.
Shawnee is survived by her ex-husband John Hucko, 5 siblings: Tenna (George) Sutfin, Gloria (Donald) Frayer, Elaine (Roy) Spiker, Charles Baldwin, and Katherine Atkins; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and 2 brothers: James Silverman, and Anthony "Tony" Baldwin.
