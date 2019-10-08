Services
Sheela Marie Carrier-Rizer

Sheela Marie Carrier-Rizer Obituary
Sheela Marie Carrier-Rizer

Lansing - Age 46, passed away October 7, 2019. She was born May 4, 1973, in Lansing, MI, to Craig and Virginia Carrier.

Sheela graduated from Eaton Rapids High School in 1991.

She is survived by her husband, John D. Rizer; son, Colin Munsell-Carrier; stepson, Dylan Munsell; father, Craig Carrier; brother, Kelly (Mary); nephews, Sebastian and Sam; niece, Madelyn; and "sister" Diann and Wende Vsetula. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia "Jenny" Carrier in March 2017.

Sheela will be remembered for the way she could light up a room. She will forever be a light in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel, with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Sheela, may be made to a .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
