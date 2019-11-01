|
Sheila A. Ordway
DeWitt - Sheila A. Ordway died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the age of 74. She was born May 31, 1945 in St. Johns, MI to Wendell and Mildred (Ballinger) Sleight. Sheila was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1964. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and enjoyed travels in Michelle and Kevin's RV. She was a people person and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved her pets, listening to her police scanner and riding her "Gator" around the county. Sheila was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed fishing also. Surviving is her husband of 53 years, Terry; one daughter, Michelle (Kevin) Bailey of St. Johns, one son, Mark of DeWitt; one brother, Richard Sleight of DeWitt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim (Cheryl) Ordway of Holt, Roger (Cindy) Ordway of Highlands Ranch, CO; William (Londa) Ordway of Bannister and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents a sister, Linda and in-laws Aaron and Lucille Ordway. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church 8990 Church Rd. St. Johns with Pastor Timothy Bayer officiating. Interment will follow at South Bingham Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Sunday, November 3 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church or the Capital Area Humane Society 7095 W. Grand River Ave. Lansing, MI 48906.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, 2019