Sheila Grozier Noble Verway Eaton
Lansing - Died November 26, 2020, after a courageous struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Born March 27, 1931, in Edinburgh, Scotland, to Frances W. Noble and Isabella Amy Noble. Sheila completed her degree in nursing at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh. She came to the U.S. in 1956 with classmate and friend, Myra Richardson and worked briefly in New Jersey as a nurse. Having met her future husband on the ship en route to the States, they moved to Denver, Colorado, where she worked as a nurse and they married in 1957. Sheila and David subsequently lived and worked in Knoxville, Tennessee, and lastly in Lansing, Michigan, where she lived most of her lifetime. Sheila advanced to Director of Nursing for Rehabilitation at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Sheila worked the last 20 years of her career for the State of Michigan, in the Medicaid Prior Authorization Review Program. Preceded in death by her mum and dad; brother, Micky; first husband and father of her children, David Verway; and second husband, David Eaton. Surviving are: three daughters, Jane (Tucker) Gunneman, Lynn (Ken) Binkley, Gail Verway (Stu Cohen); "fourth daughter," Betsy (David) Underwood; grandchildren, Heather Gunneman (Steve Geminick), Tyler (Kelsey) Gunneman, Justin (Olivia) Hile, Jodie (Anthony) Sovis, Amy Verway-Cohen, Eric Verway-Cohen, Zoey Verway-Cohen; great-grandchildren, Willa, Titus, Isabella, Emery, Olivia, Eden, and Ava; first cousin, Caroline Fiebig; and dear, childhood friend, David Air. Sheila would like to thank her friends and neighbors for their enduring friendship. Sheila wants to be remembered as "having participated and approved in the writing of this text" and for "being in charge until the end." We will all remember her for her devotion to family, her cooking and baking talents, her Scottish brogue, idioms, and sassiness that brought whimsy to conversations, her commitment to creating gluten-free options, her love for her dogs, her regular reading and crossword puzzle dedication, and her generous ability to make you feel welcome in her home, even if you showed up directly before a meal.
Sheila requested memorial donations in lieu of flowers to Hospice of Lansing Stoneleigh Residence. Sheila's family wishes to thank the staff of Comfort Keepers for the special care they provided in her home and also the staff at Stoneleigh Residence for the extraordinary and loving care given to Sheila in her last years. Online condolences may be left for Sheila's family at www.EstesLeadley.com
.