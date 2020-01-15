|
Sherman Carl Rowley
Mt. Pleasant - Sherman Rowley, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. He was 67. Sherm was born May 29, 1952, in Lansing, son of the late Richard and Mary Rowley. He graduated from Dewitt High School in 1970. Sherm served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1974. He married Shirley J. Fish, on March 4, 1973. He received mortuary science license in 1977. Sherm began his career at Palmer-Bush Funeral Home. In 1979 he began working for Stinson-Helms Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, a business he would eventually purchase in 2010. Sherm owned and operated Rowley Funeral Home from 2010 until his retirement in 2018. His dedication to his community, his compassion for those he served, and his love for his family will be his legacy. Sherm is survived by his wife, Shirley; twin daughters, Sarah (Heath) Nestle and Ann (Chad) Hill; son, Jacob (Christine) Rowley; and grandchildren, Justin and Jessica Hill, Andrew and Melody Rowley, and Benjamin and Brayden Nestle. Also surviving are his siblings, Christine Reist (Jim Rush) of Charlotte and Timothy (Lucy) Rowley of Monroe. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home (Stinson-Helms & Rowley Chapels). Visitation is Friday from 3-8 p.m. and on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Kiwanis, John H. Goodrow Fund, Pardee Cancer Treatment, or Christmas Outreach for Isabella County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.CharlesRLux.com.
