Sheryl Lynn Chaffee
Lansing - Our loving step-mother and grandmother passed away October 5, 2020 at the age of 62. Born December 26, 1957 in Lansing, MI. Sheryl earned her Bachelor's degree from M.S.U. She was a veterinary tech for over 40 years, and worked at the Riverfront Animal Hospital. She loved animals. She enjoyed competitive dressage and horse shows. She enjoyed bowling and accomplished a 300 game. Sheryl and Richard spent many enjoyable hours remodeling the log cabin at Otsego Lake and countless hours on the pontoon enjoying the lake. She attended Bethel Baptist Church. Surviving are her 3 step-children, Richard "Scott" Chaffee, Kimberly (David) Fox, and Michael (Kim) Chaffee; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; 3 brothers, Jerry (JoAnn), Steve (Beverly), and Jeff (Mary) Dillingham; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Sheryl was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Richard Charles Chaffee; parents, Margaret and Gerald Dillingham. Visitation is 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 7, in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church, 810 Edgemont, Lansing, with Pastor Clive Ellis officiating. Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
or Friends for Felines in memory of Sheryl. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com