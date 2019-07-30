|
Shirley Alton
Lansing - Shirley Louise Alton, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan. Born January 31, 1926 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Edwin and Ethel (Sutherland) Gurk, Shirley loved spending time watching her grandsons play hockey, enjoyed her many Chihuahuas, and volunteered for many years at McLaren Hospital, earning her 30 years of service award in 2016.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard L. Alton; daughter, Pamela Clark; son, Randy Alton; her parents; her siblings; and her dear dog, Mittens.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kevin (Debbie) Alton and Trudy (Kim) McIntyre; her twelve grandchildren, Scott, Tammy, Randy, Krissy, Angel, Melinda, Dennis, Misty, Kevin, Shelly, Joshua, Kody; and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00am at Faith Church, 2300 Lake Lansing Road in Lansing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at church, and on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 30, 2019