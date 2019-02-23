Shirley Anguish Beckman



Mason - Shirley Anguish Beckman, age 89, died on February 19, 2019. She was born June 25, 1929 in Syracuse, New York to Clarence and Lena (Putnam) Anguish.



Shirley graduated from Syracuse University and worked as a journalist in many different capacities. She retired from the Ingham Intermediate School District where she worked in Public Relations. After retirement she served on the board of the Mason Library, The Mason Historical Society and on the committees at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lansing.



She is predeceased by her parents; brother, Phillip Anguish; husband, Charles William Beckman; and daughter, Melanie Schultz Beckman.



She is survived by her brother, Louis (Cathy) Anguish; children, Carolee (Steve) Ware, Charles Sidney (Laura) Beckman, Andrew (Bob Hyland) Beckman, Eric Beckman, Jennifer (Evan) Montague and son-in-law Richard Schultz; grandchildren, Erin Fallucca, Nicholas Ware, Charles Beckman, Kate Bailey, Allison Beckman, Sarah Yanez, Meredith Beckman, Ean Montague, Grant Montague; and 14 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Mason Library, 145 W. Ash St., Mason, MI 48854 or the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lansing, 5509 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI 48911. The family is being served by the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Mason Chapel.