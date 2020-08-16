1/1
Shirley Ann Geers
Shirley Ann Geers

Lansing - Shirley Ann Geers (Karsten) died at her home on Saturday August 15. She had been on hospice for several months because of heart and kidney issues. Due to COV-19 issues there will be only a small private graveside burial. Shirley follows her husband Herm to Heaven one year after he left. They were virtually inseparable, having worked together in the family business. Shirley said many times in the last year of how she was one of the last remaining of their social group. We know she was lonely for Herm and their circle of friends which makes it much easier for the family to see her leave to be with them and the Lord. Shirley was born and raised on a farm in McBain, MI with her 8 brothers and sisters: Wilma, Hankie, Angie, Betty, Bob , Mel, Jerry and Bonnie. After high school she married Herm Geers and followed him to Germany where he served as a cook in the Army. Their oldest son Dave was born in Germany. Their other 2 sons were born and raised in Lansing, Michigan. Shirley's family was lucky to have her as a "stay at home" mom while the kids were in school. Later she joined Herm in starting a small business that grew in to a big business. Shirley and Herm were very active at River Terrace Christian Reformed Church in East Lansing. They attended for almost 60 years. Shirley was a Gideon auxiliary, a special needs student mentor, and delivered "meals on Wheels" until just recently. Many of their social group came from that congregation. Shirley was one of the early female "Elders" at the Church. She set a great example by doing daily Christian devotions early every morning. Shirley is survived by: Son David and his wife Patricia, their 3 boys Robert, (wife Olivia) Adam (wife Jennifer) and Brad (wife Jayme) They have 6 grand children: Matthew, Emily, Jacob, Lucas, Dakota and Lakelynne. Son Greg, his wife Cindy and their children Kyle(his wife Collette) and Jenna. Son Jeff, his wife Bonnie, and their kids Mark (his wife Amanda) and Carter. Grandchildren Rinoa, and Aaron. The families hearts are both heavy and light at losing this "best mom" ever, knowing that she ran the good race," and is now rewarded with her new Heavenly home. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
August 17, 2020
So sorry to hear of Shirley's passing. She was a wonderful lady and always so full of joy and inspiration. My condolences to your family!
Charla Scheidler
Acquaintance
August 17, 2020
Condolences to dave greg and the whole geers family.mrs geers was always nice to me as a kid.greg and dave were in boy scouts and thier dad herm too.just a great family.God bless you all.
Ken vogel
Neighbor
