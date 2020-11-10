1/1
Shirley Ann Kent
1941 - 2020
Shirley Ann Kent

East Lansing, MI - Shirley Ann Kent, age 78 of East Lansing formerly of Mason, MI passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Haslett, MI. Shirley was born November 28, 1941 in Charlotte MI the daughter of Albert Verlinde and Geraldine Mae (Hiar) Sisco.

Shirley worked for many years as a Registered Nurse caring for others at Sparrow Hospital and Tri-County Office on Aging where she retired. She enjoyed NASCAR, crafting, cooking, was an avid Tiger baseball fan, loved gardening, arranging flowers and listening to Country music. But the biggest pleasure in her life has been the times she spent with her grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Lori (Scott) Robinson; two sons, Brian (Nicole) Kent and Craig (Traci) Kent; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Anna) and Nicholas Robinson, Jacob, Hannah, Emily, Abigale and Garret Kent. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack.

Private family services will be held with interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Fowlerville, MI.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to, may donate to Ingham County Animal Shelter or Careline Hospice in Shirley's memory. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes 621 S. Jefferson Street, Mason, MI 48854. To leave an on-line condolence for the family please visit www.grbdmason.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
5176762447
