Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
Shirley Kildee
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
Liturgy
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
Shirley Ann Kildee


Shirley Ann Kildee

Lansing - Passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Shirley was born on December 6, 1934 in Traverse City, MI to the late Charles and Agnes (Korb) Sladek. She retired from John Henry Printer Co. as a journeyman printer after 3o years of service. She is preceded in death by her husband John Kildee (1996), her son Michael Kildee (2007), a brother, and a sister. She will be missed and remembered by her children, Ronald Kildee, Debbie (Randy) Goforth, and Donald Kildee, 5 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:00 Am at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel with Rev. Fr. John Byers officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Eastlawn Memory Garden. Memorials may be made to McLaren Hospice in memory of Shirley.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
