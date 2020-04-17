Services
1926 - 2020
Whitehall - Shirley Jean Carpenter, age 93, of Whitehall, formerly of Charlotte and Lansing, passed away peacefully Friday, April 17, 2020, in Norton Shores. She was born November 10, 1926, in Holt, Michigan the daughter of Roy and Dora (Johnson) Feier. Shirley graduated from Holt High School in 1944. On May 9, 1947, she married Edward W. Carpenter in Lansing, Michigan. Family was of the utmost importance to Shirley. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In recent times Shirley could often be found reminiscing while paging through her many photo albums. She enjoyed reading, watching Detroit Tigers Baseball, trips to the casino, BINGO, and playing cards.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Lois (Rudi) Semen of Lansing; son, Kevin (Cindy) Carpenter of Columbia, TN; daughter-in-law, Sue (Green) Carpenter of Whitehall; grandchildren: Shawn Semen, Mark Semen, Katrina (Michael) Kutzleb, Jamie (Tom) King, Crissie Carpenter; and 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward W.; son, Leland Carpenter; grandson, LCpl. Andrew P. Carpenter; sister, Arlene Sheldon of Lansing; and brother, Wendell Feier of Holt.

A private graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Charlotte. Due to the current mandate limiting public gatherings, a celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later date.

Those desiring, may make contributions in Shirley's honor to Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave. Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441 or St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins St., Montague, MI 49437.

To view Shirley's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.burkhead-greenfuneralhome.com.

The family is being served by the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
