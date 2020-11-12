1/1
Shirley Collins
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Collins

Charlotte - Shirley Ann Collins, 90, of Charlotte, a self-sacrificing, caring woman of great character and independence, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Shirley was born July 25, 1930 in Charlotte. She worked as a telephone operator for Michigan Bell (later AT&T), retiring with perfect attendance - a tribute to her flawless work ethic. Shirley always made sure things were done right. She enjoyed antiquing, especially collecting furniture, glass works, and books. She was an avid reader of mystery novels, and loved time spent playing cards and socializing with grandchildren, family and friends, chief among them was Susan Collins her former daughter-in-law who's relationship was treasured. Above all, she loved her role as matriarch of the Collins family. Shirley's family will always be proud of her care of them even when resources were limited. The family has donated her many books and belongings to the local library in keeping with her spirit of generosity.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Mark, Gary (Eileen), and Jeff Collins; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Bruce (Tonja) Hicks, Phyllis Moore, and Jeannette Hicks, Bobby Hicks, Jerry (Evelyn) Hicks, and Dale (Carole) Hicks; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons, Steve and Kyle Collins; and her brothers, Jack, Tink and Richard Hicks.

If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to Charlotte Fraternal Order of Eagles Aeries #3552. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Shirley on her Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pray Funeral Home, Inc.
401 West Seminary
Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 543-2950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pray Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Joe Pray and the Staff of Pray Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved