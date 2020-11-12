Shirley Collins
Charlotte - Shirley Ann Collins, 90, of Charlotte, a self-sacrificing, caring woman of great character and independence, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Shirley was born July 25, 1930 in Charlotte. She worked as a telephone operator for Michigan Bell (later AT&T), retiring with perfect attendance - a tribute to her flawless work ethic. Shirley always made sure things were done right. She enjoyed antiquing, especially collecting furniture, glass works, and books. She was an avid reader of mystery novels, and loved time spent playing cards and socializing with grandchildren, family and friends, chief among them was Susan Collins her former daughter-in-law who's relationship was treasured. Above all, she loved her role as matriarch of the Collins family. Shirley's family will always be proud of her care of them even when resources were limited. The family has donated her many books and belongings to the local library in keeping with her spirit of generosity.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Mark, Gary (Eileen), and Jeff Collins; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Bruce (Tonja) Hicks, Phyllis Moore, and Jeannette Hicks, Bobby Hicks, Jerry (Evelyn) Hicks, and Dale (Carole) Hicks; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons, Steve and Kyle Collins; and her brothers, Jack, Tink and Richard Hicks.
If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to Charlotte Fraternal Order of Eagles Aeries #3552.
