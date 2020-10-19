Shirley Elizabeth (Aikin) Millisor
Lansing - Shirley Elizabeth (Aikin) Millisor, beloved matriarch and memorable friend to many, entered eternal rest at age 85 on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She passed peacefully in Chattanooga, Tennessee after a seven year battle with Alzheimer's. Shirley was born December 19, 1934 and the only child to parents Clifton and Dorothy Aikins. She is reunited in heaven with her adoring husband, Donald Smith Millisor, a couple who was never shy to show their love for one another. She was preceded in death also by her grandson, Donald Chase Millisor.
Family was paramount to Shirley, leaving a wake of love and many fond memories. She is survived by her three loving children, Daniel (Barbara) Millisor, David Millisor (Karan Gleason), and Deborah (Thomas) DeWitt. Shirley left an influential mark on her nine living grandchildren, Alexis Zeiler, Damian Millisor, Debra Benson, Danielle Wells, Vanessa Millisor, Shirley Palus, Donovan Millisor, Anastasia Millisor, Olivia Hyde and 13 great-grandchildren.
As a young married couple, Shirley and Donald Millisor took over her parent's gas station in Dimondale, Michigan in 1955 and grew the business into the Windmill Truck Stop and Don's Restaurant. The business was blessed in its success, expanding into trucking scales, repair services, motel, travel store, and the best breakfast buffet around. Known for their homemade soups and daily specials, Don and Shirley built two additional family restaurants in Lansing, Don's Other Place and Don's Landmark Restaurant. Outside of the business, Shirley would spend summer days at the cottage on Morrison Lake and skiing at Boyne in the winter. She was fond of memories and saved every love letter Don ever wrote to her. She enjoyed capturing memories of her family by taking more photos than anyone can count!
In her later years, Shirley spent her summers in Lansing, Michigan and winters in sunny Naples, Florida. Shirley was a member of the Lansing Country Club and Royal Poinciana Golf Club and supported the First Baptist Church of Naples. She hosted Sunday family dinners, spaghetti with her secret recipe sauce, often followed by a game of euchre. Shirley spent her free time reading countless romance novels, playing cards, assembling puzzles, and playing golf. She was fortunate to travel extensively all around the world, collecting elephant figurines and always returning with gifts for the grandchildren. Cruising and Las Vegas were her favorite places, but also cherished the vacations she took with her children and grandchildren.
Shirley was full of life, her passion for the family business and devotion to her family was evident. Shirley will be greatly missed by many friends and business partners. Her family is left with an abundance of happy memories- from her spunky personality, love of Disney and wild animals, to her joyful laugh and exuberant style. Shirley was one of a kind and will be remembered as so.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon Saturday, Oct.24, in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. A private funeral will be held for the family. Cards and condolences may be sent to Tiffany Funeral Home at 3232 W Saginaw St, Lansing, MI 48917. Donations can be made to Act.alz.org
in lieu of flowers.