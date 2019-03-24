Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Shirley Hildenbrand
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
Lansing - Shirley Hildenbrand (Waldron) from Hastings, MI (formerly Holt, MI) went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2019. She was the most loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Born October 7, 1935 in Lansing Michigan. She is proceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years Roger Hildenbrand, her parents Arthur and Hazel Waldron, in-laws Edward and Ida Hildenbrand, sister Letha (Bob) Treadwell, brothers Gordon Waldron and Elgin Waldron, brother in-law John Adler, twin grandsons Trace and Teddy Hilliard. She is survived by her son Craig (Sharon) Hildenbrand, daughter Valerie (Dan) Long, Grandchildren Gracie (Garret) Peterman, Cooper (Katelyn) Hilliard, Erica (Frank) Quealy, Owen Waltmire, Korshye Long, Keira Long and Great-grandchildren, C.J., Cameron, Lauren, Addison, Dakotah, and Braxton. Many neices and nephews, with special nephews Rob and Tim Hildenbrand.

Shirley retired after many years of service From Meijer, working in Lansing Store #24, and then at the Ionia store. She enjoyed traveling in Europe and the United States with the love of her life. They were very proud to say they visited each and every state in the USA. She enjoyed spending many days and evenings at their beautiful lake front home in Hastings, and of course supervising the family's planting of Christmas Trees on the many acres at their Reed City farm. Winter months were spent enjoying the warm weather of Gulf Shores, Alabama, being avid members of the Moose Lodge, and members of Colonial Village Baptist church for many years. A funeral service will be held March 25 at 12:00pm with a one hour prior visitation at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing. Donations may be made to a in memory of Shirley.

God has received you into his Kingdom with open arms. We are all comforted knowing you are at peace and reunited with your loving husband, Roger. You are loved and will be missed dearly. Until we meet again.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
