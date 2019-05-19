Services
Mesa AZ - Shirley Jean Brown 86 of Mesa Arizona, formerly of Dimondale, went to be with Jesus on Friday, December 28 at 10 PM. She is survived by her husband of 48+ years Larry Brown, and their combined children. Steve Glisson and spouse Marlene of Ludington, MI; Kathy Glisson and spouse John Howell of Luther, MI; Chrisanne Schmied of Battle Creek, MI; Laura Page and spouse Craig of East Lansing MI; Beth Schueller and spouse Brian of Lansing MI and Linda Estrada and spouse James of Tucson Arizona. Shirley was preceded in death by her son Tom Glisson and her daughter Caron Glisson. Shirley is survived by 26 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Shirley spent many years in Dimondale Michigan where she raised her children married Larry and attended the Presbyterian Church. In Arizona, she attended Central Christian where she volunteered in several Church activities like the ACTS program and she was a member of a weekly Bible study facilitated by Larry. She had a true love for her family, entertaining, painting and writing of stories and poems.

A memorial will be held on Friday, May 31st at 1 pm at the First Presbyterian Church 162 N. Bridge St. Dimondale, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 19, 2019
