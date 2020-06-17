Shirley L. Remer
East Lansing - Shirley L. Remer, age 85, of East Lansing, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 surrounded by her family. Shirley was born April 12, 1935 in Saginaw, Michigan to Chester and Florence (Hurst)Hartsell.
She graduated high school from Saginaw Arthur Hill and married her high school sweet heart Jack in 1955. Together, Jack and Shirley raised a family of three daughters Debra, Linda and Renee.
As a family, they enjoyed ski trips up north and 11 seasons supporting their daughters in the East Lansing High School Marching Band. Shirley spent over 15 years as a secretary for the East Lansing Police Department in the Detective Bureau.
Later in life, Jack and Shirley enjoyed traveling the world with their adventures taking them to Russia, Alaska, Australia and throughout Europe and the US. When they weren't traveling, they spent time at their cottage in Cadillac, Michigan. Many memories were made in Cadillac with their kids and grandkids. More recently, Shirley took great pride in being a Great Grand Mother and loving them personally and virtually.
Shirley was a strong supporter and active member in the Red Cedar Chapter of Eastern Star and Rainbow Girls both as a youth and adult leader. In addition to her sweet tooth and strong independence, Shirley loved conversation, company and attending theater productions at the Wharton Center with family and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Jack Remer, daughter Renee Jean Kellogg and parents Chester and Florence Hartsell. Surviving her are: Debra (James) Taylor, Linda (Dennis) Davidsaver and son-in-law Steve Kellogg. Grandma will be greatly missed by Jason (Michelle) Taylor, Jeff (Jenny) Taylor, Andrew (Amber) Kellogg, Paul Davidsaver, Mary Davidsaver, Heather (Michael) Elmore and 7 Great Grand Children. She is also survived by her sister Sharon Myrkle and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley will be laid to rest in a private family service with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greastlansing.com for the Remer family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (www.ocrahope.org) in honor of her daughter Renee.
East Lansing - Shirley L. Remer, age 85, of East Lansing, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 surrounded by her family. Shirley was born April 12, 1935 in Saginaw, Michigan to Chester and Florence (Hurst)Hartsell.
She graduated high school from Saginaw Arthur Hill and married her high school sweet heart Jack in 1955. Together, Jack and Shirley raised a family of three daughters Debra, Linda and Renee.
As a family, they enjoyed ski trips up north and 11 seasons supporting their daughters in the East Lansing High School Marching Band. Shirley spent over 15 years as a secretary for the East Lansing Police Department in the Detective Bureau.
Later in life, Jack and Shirley enjoyed traveling the world with their adventures taking them to Russia, Alaska, Australia and throughout Europe and the US. When they weren't traveling, they spent time at their cottage in Cadillac, Michigan. Many memories were made in Cadillac with their kids and grandkids. More recently, Shirley took great pride in being a Great Grand Mother and loving them personally and virtually.
Shirley was a strong supporter and active member in the Red Cedar Chapter of Eastern Star and Rainbow Girls both as a youth and adult leader. In addition to her sweet tooth and strong independence, Shirley loved conversation, company and attending theater productions at the Wharton Center with family and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Jack Remer, daughter Renee Jean Kellogg and parents Chester and Florence Hartsell. Surviving her are: Debra (James) Taylor, Linda (Dennis) Davidsaver and son-in-law Steve Kellogg. Grandma will be greatly missed by Jason (Michelle) Taylor, Jeff (Jenny) Taylor, Andrew (Amber) Kellogg, Paul Davidsaver, Mary Davidsaver, Heather (Michael) Elmore and 7 Great Grand Children. She is also survived by her sister Sharon Myrkle and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley will be laid to rest in a private family service with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greastlansing.com for the Remer family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (www.ocrahope.org) in honor of her daughter Renee.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.