Services
Skinner Funeral Homes
101 W. Jolly Road
Lansing, MI 48910
(517) 882-9091
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maple Grove Baptist Church
Lansing, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Maple Grove Baptist Church
Lansing, MI
of Dimondale - Went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 22, 2019 at age 91. Born June 28, 1927 to Merlin and Dorothy (Dean) Janes. Shirley and her husband have been active members for 40 years at Maple Grove Baptist Church in Lansing. She enjoyed crafting, making maple syrup, traveling to her cabin in the U.P. and rock hunting along Lake Superior. Most of all, Shirley loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Jack L. Mick; children, Jack (Cheryl) Mick, Jamie (Jim) Ruff, Jeanine (Bill) Ranes, Julie (Tom) Adams; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Dixon, Sharon (Jim) McBryde as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Maple Grove Baptist Church in Lansing. Family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10am-12pm for visitation. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Maple Grove Baptist Church in Shirley's name. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
